Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,807,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,536. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

