Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 23,503 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TAK traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.