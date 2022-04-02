Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

KEYS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $176.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

