Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 3,245,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,237. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.