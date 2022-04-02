Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.07 and a 200-day moving average of $319.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

