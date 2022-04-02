Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declares Dividend of $0.94

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9429 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

MONDY stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MONDY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

