Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,823. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

