Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $68.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 109,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

