Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,133,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $340.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.