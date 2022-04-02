Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.23.

MCO opened at $340.33 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average of $361.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

