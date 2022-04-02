Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

MOON opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.95. The company has a market capitalization of £803.28 million and a P/E ratio of 146.75. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, insider Niall Wass bought 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,478.39).

