Morgan Stanley Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $83.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

