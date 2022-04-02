Morgan Stanley Lowers Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,720

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDR. Barclays increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.81) to GBX 3,750 ($49.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Schroders has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,652 ($47.84).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,222 ($42.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,674 ($35.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,445.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.91), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,610.48).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

