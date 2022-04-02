Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Shares of MS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

