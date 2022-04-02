MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.95. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a market cap of $958.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.