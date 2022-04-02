MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.95. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.
The company has a market cap of $958.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
