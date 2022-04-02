Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.
Motus GI stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
