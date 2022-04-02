Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

