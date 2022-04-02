MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 3.3%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $58.25. Approximately 17,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,076,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MP Materials by 71.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

