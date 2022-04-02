Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Mplx stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 1,392,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,253. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Mplx has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mplx by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

