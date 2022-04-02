MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.56 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

