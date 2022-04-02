Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

MURGY opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.08. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

