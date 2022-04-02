National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,190 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $19.06 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

