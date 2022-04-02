National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,968 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

