National Asset Management Inc. Buys 404 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $263.17 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.