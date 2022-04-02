National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.