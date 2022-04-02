National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.02 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.