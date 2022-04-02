National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

