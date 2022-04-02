National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.
Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.
Further Reading
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.