National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 13,272 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.93 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

