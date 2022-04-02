National Bank of Canada FI Invests $735,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.