National Bank of Canada FI Invests $799,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBP stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

FBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

