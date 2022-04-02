National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $840,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.