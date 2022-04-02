National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

PANW opened at $611.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

