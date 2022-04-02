National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. 180,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

