Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NGVC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 285,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

