Navcoin Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $149,639.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001311 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003790 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010108 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,185,689 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

