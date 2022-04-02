NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.63.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

