nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after acquiring an additional 155,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.