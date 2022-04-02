Neblio Price Hits $0.60 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Neblio has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $227,804.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,098,900 coins and its circulating supply is 18,858,156 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

