Needham & Company LLC Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $60.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCNO. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.96.

NCNO traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $46.58. 2,509,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

