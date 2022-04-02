Needham & Company LLC Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $60.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCNO. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.96.

NCNO traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $46.58. 2,509,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.