Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.28 ($97.01).

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($103.30) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM traded up €0.46 ($0.51) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €88.26 ($96.99). 120,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 75.69. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €54.64 ($60.04) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.