NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

