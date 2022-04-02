Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 2,066 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,342.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,055,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

UEPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

