NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. 2,023,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. NetApp has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.