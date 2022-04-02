Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NLST stock remained flat at $$5.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 170,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,296. Netlist has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

