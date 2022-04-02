NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,995. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 27.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

