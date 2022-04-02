New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ NFE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. 4,524,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,265. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

