New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,769 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $472,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kennametal by 21.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

