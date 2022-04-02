New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.