New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $6,323,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.