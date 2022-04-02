New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,009 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,305,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 45.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after buying an additional 257,021 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

